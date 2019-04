A vehicle caught fire about 4:45 a.m., Friday on northbound U.S. Highway 95 after Russell Avenue. (RTC Cameras)

All lanes are open after a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 95 Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

A vehicle caught fire about 4:45 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95 after Russell Road, according to a Regional Transportation Commission alert. It’s not known if there were any injuries.