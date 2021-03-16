Utah man dies after wrong-way crash on I-15 near Las Vegas speedway

A 23-year-old Salt Lake City man who was one of at least five people hospitalized following a wrong-way crash early Saturday has died, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Samuela Tupola, 23, was in a silver sedan with three other people when the car was struck early Saturday by a driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

The coroner’s office had not determined Tupola’s cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning.

Smaka said Saturday that the wrong-way driver of a white sedan struck the silver sedan in the “very violent crash.” A tractor trailer was then unable to avoid striking the back of the silver sedan, he said.

At least five people were hospitalized following the crash, and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was in critical condition as of Saturday.

Further information was not immediately available.

