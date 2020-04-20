Vandalized trees to be replaced at Alyn Beck park in Las Vegas

The private sector and police community will replace roughly 25 trees destroyed by vandals at Alyn Beck Memorial Park in northwest Las Vegas, the city said Monday.

Alyn Beck Memorial Park is seen on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. The new 10-acre park features a lacrosse field, soccer fields, basketball court and shaded playground with benches for families. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Broken trees are seen at Alyn Beck Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (City of Las Vegas)

A statue of a fallen Las Vegas police officer Alyn Beck is seen at his Memorial Park on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The new 10-acre Alyn Beck Memorial ParK features a lacrosse field, soccer fields, basketball court and shaded playground with benches for families, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Moon Valley Nurseries and “individuals affiliated with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department” plan to donate the new trees, which will be installed by Mosaic Development, according to the city.

City criminal investigators were still seeking those responsible for causing approximately $55,000 in damages after snapping some trees from their base and sawing off the branches of others to be left on the ground.

The vandalism was discovered by two city marshals conducting a property check Thursday morning. Alyn Beck Memorial Park, at 9220 Brent Lane, opened in January to honor slain police officer Alyn Beck, who was killed in the line of duty nearly six years ago.

Beck, 41, a 13-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, was shot and killed with his partner, officer Igor Soldo, as they ate lunch at a Cici’s Pizza on June 8, 2014.

The city estimated that each damaged tree cost roughly $2,200.

Investigators urged anyone with information on the vandalism to call the city’s Department of Public Safety at 702-229-3223.

