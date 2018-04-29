Vehicle hits, critically injures bicyclist in east Las Vegas

A vehicle hit a bicyclist about 5:20 p.m. at Indios Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dustin Butler.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash Saturday evening in the east valley.

The bicyclist is in critical condition, Butler said.

The intersection was closed while police investigate.

