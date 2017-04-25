Vehicle trapped under semitrailer near Las Vegas airport

(Thinkstock)

One person was hospitalized with critical injuries after their vehicle got trapped under a semitrailer near McCarran International Airport.

About 3:40 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of Sunset Road and Escondido Street, just south of McCarran Airport, for reports of a critical-injury collision involving a sedan and a semitrailer.

According to Metro officer Larry Hadfield, the sedan was trapped under the semitrailer. Arriving officers found the driver of the sedan unresponsive. The victim is being transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with life-threatening injures, police said.

We're currently investigating a critical injury accident at Escondido and E. Sunset Rd. Sunset is closed in both directions. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 25, 2017

The intersection is closed in both directions while detectives investigate and crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

