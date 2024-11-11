Veterans Day Parade to begin Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas

Veterans and supports will line the streets of downtown Las Vegas for a parade that will begin at 10 a.m. Monday with a flyover.

Rancho High School JROTC marches during the annual Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hailed as the “largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi,” veterans and supports will line the streets of downtown Las Vegas for a parade that will begin at 10 a.m. Monday with a flyover.

The parade will continue until noon, with veterans groups, active duty and reserve units, members of the Nevada National Guard and more starting their route at 4th Street and Garces Avenue, ending at 4th Street and Stewart Avenue.

Residents can expect road closures to begin at 7 a.m. and end and noon, spanning from 3rd Street in between Charleston Boulevard and Garces Avenue to 4th Street in between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

The parade is organized by Veterans Action Group, a nonprofit whose mission it is to “maintain honor and respect for all the sacrifices made for our country by its veterans and their families,” according to their website.

The parade has been a yearly event in Las Vegas since 1994, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.

