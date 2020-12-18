55°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Walker Furniture surprises families with ‘Home for the Holidays’

Walker Furniture surprises family with new furniture (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 5:34 pm
 
Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, left, and Carl Andrews, watch as Andrews' new furniture ...
Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, left, and Carl Andrews, watch as Andrews' new furniture is delivered at his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Andrews received the furniture through Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Carl Andrews, left, thanks Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, as Andrews' new furniture is ...
Carl Andrews, left, thanks Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, as Andrews' new furniture is delivered to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program helps families in need by donating a houseful of new furniture. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Carl Andrews, right, watches as his new furniture is delivered by Walker Furniture to his Las V ...
Carl Andrews, right, watches as his new furniture is delivered by Walker Furniture to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program helps families in need by donating a houseful of new furniture. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Carl Andrews reacts after his new furniture from Walker Furniture and a Christmas tree from Sta ...
Carl Andrews reacts after his new furniture from Walker Furniture and a Christmas tree from Star Nursery are delivered to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Andrews received the gift from Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Carl Andrews, right, talks to Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, after his new furniture is ...
Carl Andrews, right, talks to Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, after his new furniture is delivered to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program helps families in need by donating a houseful of new furniture. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who had lost his job and a mother whose family’s belongings were destroyed in a fire are recipients in Walker Furniture’s “Home for the Holidays” program.

This is the 27th year the company has donated a houseful of furniture to deserving families in need. Walker Furniture employees made the third and fourth deliveries of the season on Thursday.

Recipients are selected from letters submitted to the company that tell the circumstances of these families.

Tiffani Penny of North Las Vegas and her two teenage sons were displaced by a fire in August, where they lost clothing, furniture and other belongings.

Carl Andrews of northeast Las Vegas has had health issues in the past and recently lost his job because of his health. Larry Alterwitz, CEO of Walker Furniture, was on hand as Andrews received his furniture.

MOST READ
1
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
2
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
3
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
4
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
5
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jasmin Vargas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police arrest mother in shooting death of 3-year-old boy
By Katelyn Newberg and Alexis Ford / RJ

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex has been arrested, Las Vegas police announced Thursday.