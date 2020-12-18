Walker Furniture surprises families with ‘Home for the Holidays’
A man who had lost his job and a mother whose family’s belongings were destroyed in a fire are recipients in Walker Furniture’s “Home for the Holidays” program.
This is the 27th year the company has donated a houseful of furniture to deserving families in need. Walker Furniture employees made the third and fourth deliveries of the season on Thursday.
Recipients are selected from letters submitted to the company that tell the circumstances of these families.
Tiffani Penny of North Las Vegas and her two teenage sons were displaced by a fire in August, where they lost clothing, furniture and other belongings.
Carl Andrews of northeast Las Vegas has had health issues in the past and recently lost his job because of his health. Larry Alterwitz, CEO of Walker Furniture, was on hand as Andrews received his furniture.