Walker Furniture surprises families with ‘Home for the Holidays’

A man who had lost his job and a mother whose family’s belongings were destroyed in a fire are recipients in Walker Furniture’s “Home for the Holidays” program.

Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, left, and Carl Andrews, watch as Andrews' new furniture is delivered at his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Andrews received the furniture through Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carl Andrews, left, thanks Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, as Andrews' new furniture is delivered to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program helps families in need by donating a houseful of new furniture. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carl Andrews, right, watches as his new furniture is delivered by Walker Furniture to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program helps families in need by donating a houseful of new furniture. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carl Andrews reacts after his new furniture from Walker Furniture and a Christmas tree from Star Nursery are delivered to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Andrews received the gift from Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carl Andrews, right, talks to Larry Alterwitz, Walker Furniture CEO, after his new furniture is delivered to his Las Vegas apartment, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Walker Furniture's "Home for the Holiday" program helps families in need by donating a houseful of new furniture. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

This is the 27th year the company has donated a houseful of furniture to deserving families in need. Walker Furniture employees made the third and fourth deliveries of the season on Thursday.

Recipients are selected from letters submitted to the company that tell the circumstances of these families.

Tiffani Penny of North Las Vegas and her two teenage sons were displaced by a fire in August, where they lost clothing, furniture and other belongings.

Carl Andrews of northeast Las Vegas has had health issues in the past and recently lost his job because of his health. Larry Alterwitz, CEO of Walker Furniture, was on hand as Andrews received his furniture.