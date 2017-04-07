Watch planes land in Las Vegas — TIMELAPSE

Ever pull over on the side of the road and watch the plane’s fly by at McCarran International Airport?
You can watch arrivals lining up in the sky at Sunset Road and Sunset Way in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Check out our timelapse video above.
Ever pull over on the side of the road and watch the plane’s fly by at McCarran International Airport?
You can watch arrivals lining up in the sky at Sunset Road and Sunset Way in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Check out our timelapse video above.
Check out what's for sale or rent in the Las Vegas valley
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like