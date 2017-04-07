ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Local Las Vegas
Local Las Vegas

Watch planes land in Las Vegas — TIMELAPSE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2017 - 4:39 pm
 

Ever pull over on the side of the road and watch the plane’s fly by at McCarran International Airport?

You can watch arrivals lining up in the sky at Sunset Road and Sunset Way in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Check out our timelapse video above.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like