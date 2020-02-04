West Las Vegas apartment fire displaces 19, causes $500K in damage

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a two-story apartment building at 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., near Torrey Pines Drive.

Fire crews work a blaze at Lantana Apartments on Charleston Boulevard near Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An unidentified person who told police that his sister's apartment was one that burned attempts to deliver children's clothes after a blaze at Lantana Apartments on Charleston Boulevard near Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Tuesday afternoon fire in the west Las Vegas Valley displaced 19 people.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said 14 adults and five children were displaced from a fire that broke out about 2 p.m. at the Lantana Apartments at 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., near Torrey Pines Drive.

When the first engine arrived, according to a news release, the entire second floor of the two-story, wood-frame building with eight apartments was fully involved. Within minutes the fire grew, and a second alarm was requested.

F3H TOC: 1:54PM. 6501 W Charleston Bl. Lantana Apts 2-ALARM fire in 2-sto apt bldg, several apts & attic involved with fire. Special call for 2 more trucks & rescues. Crews setting up & attacking. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 4, 2020

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, although it caused “heavy” damage to one building. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire started on an outside balcony of one of the second-floor apartments, but the exact cause could not be determined, the release said.

The “bulk” of the fire was knocked down as of about 2:40 p.m., the department said.

Bulk of fire KNOCKED DOWN, master streams in operation, fire is under control, will not spread. Crews did an excellent job of keeping it from spreading to nearby bldgs. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/eYNq7QoUMO — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 4, 2020

Damage was estimated at $500,000.

