Woman, 80, dies after July crash in west Las Vegas Valley

An 80-year-old woman has died nearly a month after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The victim died Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office said, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The crash occurred just before 7:55 p.m. July 26 at North Rampart and Del Webb boulevards. A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by the victim was heading northbound on Rampart in a single left-turn lane, approaching a flashing yellow left-turn traffic signal at Del Webb. A 2016 Land Rover Range Rover was heading southbound on Rampart, approaching a green traffic signal at Del Webb.

The Malibu entered the intersection and turned left, traveling into the path of the Range Rover. The Range Rover collided with the Malibu, causing the Range Rover to travel off-road right and overturn.

Arriving medical personnel transported the unrestrained Malibu driver and Range Rover rear passenger to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit.

The death marked the 94th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

