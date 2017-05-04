Woman alleges sex is common at Las Vegas fire stations

Mallissa Barthule at a Las Vegas Fire Department station on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Barthule is a former EMT who claims she had sex multiple times inside fire stations. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas fire chief announced plans Thursday to install surveillance cameras and reduce visiting hours at all 20 stations to prevent sexual misconduct within the department.

“Misconduct of any kind is not tolerated,” Chief William McDonald said at a morning news conference.

McDonald scheduled the news conference shortly after the Las Vegas Review-Journal inquired about the claims of a former EMT who told the newspaper that sex is commonplace at fire stations around the Las Vegas Valley, even though department policies prohibit it.

The chief previously had rejected interview requests from the Review-Journal about the recent arrest of Capt. Richard Loughry, who is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old prostitute inside Station 47. Loughry faces eight felony charges.

According to his arrest report, Loughry acknowledged during an interview with a detective that “he has brought females to the fire station where he works to have sex on a few occasions.” In court, a prosecutor attacked Loughry’s character because of the “surreptitious activities.”

Loughry’s defense attorney, Craig Hendricks, appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Cynthia Cruz on Thursday morning, about two hours before the news conference. The judge reminded Hendricks that Loughry, who is under house arrest and did not appear in court, is prohibited from using the internet.

Hendricks told the judge that Loughry, who is on unpaid leave from the department, has turned off the internet in his home and surrendered his smartphone.

Ex-EMT comes forward

After learning about Loughry’s arrest, former Las Vegas resident Mallissa Barthule told the Review-Journal she had more than 50 sexual encounters at fire stations with at least seven firemen over the course of several years. Barthule, who now lives in Texas, worked for seven years as an emergency medical technician for the private ambulance company AMR.

Barthule shared text messages, Facebook exchanges and journal entries documenting her trysts at Las Vegas area fire stations. She said she came forward because she felt Loughry was made a scapegoat.

“You can’t throw one person to the wolves and let everyone else watch,” Barthule said. “They know this is going on. They should treat the problem equally and fairly.”

Union president responds

Eric Littman, president of Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1285, said Wednesday he knew nothing of firefighters having sex while on duty. He declined to comment directly on the allegations against Loughry, citing an ongoing disciplinary investigation, but emphasized that such activity was not reflective of the department.

“Our members serve this community with honor and integrity,” Littman said. “And as with many organizations dealing with similar issues, one individual’s acts do not accurately represent us. At the end of the day, we’re a microcosm of society, and with that being said, we deal with similar issues as such.”

The Review-Journal has requested documentation relating to discipline of Fire Department employees over sexual activity. David Riggleman, communications director for the city of Las Vegas, said rule 12 of the department’s rules of conduct prohibts sex while on duty.

Barthule alleges she was having sex with a Las Vegas firefighter inside the turnout room at Station 5 a few years back when a rescue call rang out.

“He pulled his pants up, threw his boots on and left,” she said.

While she hid inside a locker, another firefighter stumbled in, dressed and ran to the rescue truck, Barthule said. She doesn’t think he noticed her.

She said she listened for the doors to close before she walked to her car, which was parked in the parking lot of a nearby Elk’s Lodge.

“I got a phone call about 10 minutes later,” she said. The firefighter told her: “We’re back at the station. My partner didn’t see you. Come back.”

So, Barthule said, she returned to finish the encounter.

‘It’s not like it’s a secret’

Barthule, 40, estimated that she had sex in 13 different fire stations, starting in 2008. She said her last encounter was around 2015. She’s aware of how she might be viewed for revealing such intimate details of her life.

“What people are going to see and take from it, or those who choose to, is that I’m just a big whore who sleeps around, and I’m looking for something,” she said. “But that’s not the case. This is an issue that the Fire Department knows about. It’s not like it’s a secret.”

Authorities claim Loughry paid a 15-year-old girl $300 for sex at Station 47.

Barthule said she knew Loughry in passing but didn’t know he was having sex at the station. She said she was not aware of prostitutes visiting stations.

In the emergency response world, she said, there’s a running joke: “Why do firefighters go to work? So they can call their girlfriends.”

Barthule worked for AMR between 2003 and 2010, when she was fired as a result of her addiction to pain medication.

“I’m not embarrassed about anything I’ve done,” she said. “It’s part of my road. It’s part of my journey. I’m honest and truthful about it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

