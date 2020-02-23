Woman dies after being hit by taxi in central Las Vegas

A preliminary investigation indicates a taxi ran a red light and hit a truck, causing the cab to spin and strike the female pedestrian in a downtown intersection, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (RTC cameras)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after she was hit by a taxi in a downtown Las Vegas intersection Saturday night, police said.

The fatal crash occurred at 4:50 p.m. in the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer said the preliminary investigation indicated the woman was walking east across Charleston inside a crosswalk as a truck began to cross westbound Charleston. At that time, the taxi, heading north on Grand Central, ran a red light and collided with the truck, which sent the cab spinning and caused it to strike the pedestrian, Stauffer said.

Witnesses told police both the truck and the pedestrian had the right of way, he said.

Stauffer said neither the cab driver nor the truck driver were impaired at the time of the crash. Nobody was charged or cited in the crash as of Saturday night.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday night. Stauffer said authorities would conduct a “lengthy” investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

At Grand Central & Charleston. A pedestrian was struck and killed a little over an hour ago. https://t.co/q1hAODhZCb pic.twitter.com/xN229263By — Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 23, 2020

The pedestrian, described by police only as an adult woman, was pronounced dead by medical staff at University Medical Center, just blocks away from the scene. She was not identified by police Saturday night.

Charleston was shut down in both directions after the crash as authorities investigated the scene.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.

Investigators on scene. We are told there will be a media briefing since a person died from the crash. pic.twitter.com/2dBYGlO8Fk — Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 23, 2020