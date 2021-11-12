79°F
Woman dies in crash in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 8:01 am
 
Updated November 12, 2021 - 2:01 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver died and her passenger was hospitalized after a crash in northwest Las Vegas Friday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the fatal crash that occured about 6:15 a.m. on the 215 Beltway at Sky Pointe Drive.

Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said a large commercial concrete pumping truck “was having mechanical issues” and was stopped in the westbound lanes.

“A white Ford Fiesta traveling westbound did not stop or appear to apply brakes and struck the rear of the truck,” Smaka said.

The female driver died at the scene. A passenger in the Ford was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the westbound lanes of the Beltway were closed for the investigation but reopened about 11:30 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

