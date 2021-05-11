Woman hit, killed by RTC bus is identified
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was hit and killed by a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus earlier this month.
She was 55-year-old Joanne Angelo, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.
Police said Angelo was crossing through the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues around 9:30 a.m. on May 4 when the 68-year-old driver of a small RTC bus “failed to yield the right of way” while making a right turn on a green light and hit Angelo.
Angelo was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died. Police said the bus driver and a passenger were not injured.
Investigators were unsure at the time whether Angelo had a pedestrian crossing signal at the time of the crash, police said.
Angela Castro, an RTC spokeswoman, said in a statement on May 4 that the agency is “devastated” by the crash, adding that they are cooperating with Metro during the investigation.
