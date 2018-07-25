Woman in rollover crash northwest of Las Vegas dies

A woman who was injured in a rollover crash northwest of Las Vegas this month died from her injuries Tuesday, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified as 41-year-old Rebecca Ford of Las Vegas.

Ford lost control of her Toyota Tacoma pickup truck near Cold Creek and Mud Springs roads on July 13, Las Vegas police said. The truck went off the road and overturned in a desert area, ejecting Ford, who was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

She died Tuesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center due to complications from her injuries. Her death marks the 76th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

