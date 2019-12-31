Woman killed in 2-car crash in northwest Las Vegas

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just after 3:50 p.m. at West Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in the northwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just after 3:50 p.m. at West Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive, near North Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, Boxler said.

No other details were immediately available.

In a tweet posted around 5 p.m., Metro asked that drivers avoid Tropical between Fannie Way and Mustang Street, and Torrey Pines between Tropical and Bullring Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

