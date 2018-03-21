Woman killed in 2-car crash in southeast Las Vegas ID’d

The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Jien Jasmin Chavez Perez, 28, died after her Honda rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Pecos and Russell roads, police said.
Her death was the 24th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.