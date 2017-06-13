Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover west of Las Vegas

One woman was killed and three other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 160 near Red Rock Canyon, west of Las Vegas, on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 34-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday on Nevada state Route 16o, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

A red 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with a driver and three passengers was northbound on the highway, a few miles past the turnoff to Red Rock Canyon, about 12:40 p.m. when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree and a fence before plunging into a ravine and overturning.

The car’s four occupants were transported to University Medical Center with critical and severe injuries.

The 34-year-old woman, who was in the right rear seat, died at the hospital. The Clark County coroner will release her identity after notifying family.

Speed or impairment are not considered factors in this crash; all passengers were wearing seat belts.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol southern command’s 28th fatal crash resulting in 30 fatalities for 2017.

