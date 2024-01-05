Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley

The fatal crash occurred Thursday night near West Russell Road and South Arville Street, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives investigate a fatal crash at West Russell Road and South Arville Street on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (RTC)

A woman was ejected and killed when a vehicle crashed into a pole at West Russell Road and South Arville Street late Thursday night, police said.

The crash occurred about 9:40 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

According to police, evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated a 2020 Ram 2500 pickup truck was traveling westbound on Russell at Arville in the rightmost westbound travel lane. For an unknown reason, police say the Ram left the roadway to the right and struck a short block wall.

The Ram was redirected back onto the roadway and overturned, ejecting the passenger from the pickup truck, authorities said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the passenger as 31-year-old Las Vegas resident Tierney Norris.

Arriving medical personnel transported Norris to UMC Trauma, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ram remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The passenger’s death marks the second traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@rerviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.