Woman pedestrian dies in west Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police said the driver cooperated and did not show signs of impairment.

A woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing a west Las Vegas street on Sunday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the pedestrian was crossing Rainbow Boulevard at Spring Valley Parkway outside of a crosswalk about 8 p.m. when the person was hit by a 2013 Chrysler 200 driving through the intersection on a green light.

The woman, who was wearing all-black clothing and pushing a shopping cart, was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, according to a preliminary crash report from the police department.

A 56-year-old man driving of the Chrysler cooperated with police and did not show signs of impairment.

The death was the 16th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s name after relatives have been notified.

