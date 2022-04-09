Woman riding scooter fatally struck in downtown Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and June Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman riding an electric scooter died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near downtown Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and June Avenue. She was taken to a local hospital and later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

He said East Charleston Boulevard was closed from North Pecos Street to May Avenue.

No further information was available.

