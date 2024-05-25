Vegas Loop tunnel reaches off-Strip resort

Digging on the next tunnel of the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop has reached an off-Strip resort.

One of two boring machines on land the Boring Company recently purchased across from UNLV for a planned expansion of the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Digging on the next tunnel of the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop has reached an off-Strip resort.

On Friday, Boring Company announced via its X account that they have reached Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The tunnel is part of the University Center Drive loop. Tunneling on the portion began last month at a small plot of land the Boring Co. purchased earlier this year for $7.1 million near UNLV.

Boring on the loop will continue to the Silver Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Once complete, the Virgin station and the Paradise station will mark the furthest offshoots from the convention center.

A short loop has been in operation between the convention center and Resorts World, with tunnel and station work in varying phases between the Westgate and Encore.

The University Center loop will consist of two tunnels for traffic to move underground between the three sites. Last month, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said he expected at least one of the two tunnels to be in operation as early as April 2025.

With the Paradise station proximity to Harry Reid International Airport, Hill said rides to and from the airport could be a possibility.

The Virgin station could become a key people mover during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekends, with its proximity to Grand Prix Plaza.

The first University Center tunnel marks the latest step toward full build-out of the Vegas Loop system. The Boring Co. plans to feature 93 stations and 68 miles of total tunnels.

Plans call for stations as far south as Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road where the Brightline West high-speed rail station and a potential NBA-ready arena and hotel project are planned for construction. Stations will go as far north as the Mob Museum downtown, with stops also planned for the Arts District and Chinatown.

Rides in Tesla model vehicles for conventiongoers between the three expo halls at the convention center are free. Once the University Center tunnel is in operation, riders will be charged a fee by Boring Co.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.