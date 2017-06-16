ad-fullscreen
Woman who died after rollover crash near Las Vegas identified

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2017 - 11:35 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a woman who was involved in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday on State Route 160.

She was 34-year-old Ines Isenberg from New York City, the coroner’s office said. She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, she and three other people were headed northbound on the highway a few miles past Red Rock Canyon when their vehicle struck a tree and a fence before plunging into a ravine and overturning.

All were wearing seat belts and speed or impairment were not considered factors.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
