Workforce Connections names new director

Workforce Connections has named an interim leader following the death of its executive director.
The agency’s consortium of local elected officials voted to appoint Jim Kostecki to the position Tuesday, effective immediately.
Kostecki, 50, has been with Workforce Connections since 2012. He has been chief financial officer since 2016.
Ardell Galbreth died from an extended illness on May 12. He was 67.
In a statement, Kostecki said he would “work to keep the agency moving forward.”
“The number one priority for our staff is the library partnership Ardell established to provide a network of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) services to youth, adults and dislocated workers in local Southern Nevada libraries,” he said.
A public funeral for Galbreth will be at 9 a.m. May 30 at Unity Baptist Church in Las Vegas.
