Workforce Connections names new director

Workforce Connections, the federally funded job placement and training agency, is renting an 18,729-square-foot space in the Charleston Festival shopping center to house a new one-stop employment center and its administrative offices.

A job-seeker, who declined to give his name, uses a computer to look for a job at the Workforce-Connections building at 6330 W. Charleston Blvd., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Ardell Galbreth, executive director of Workforce Connections, poses in the resource room of the business in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workforce Connections has named an interim leader following the death of its executive director.

The agency’s consortium of local elected officials voted to appoint Jim Kostecki to the position Tuesday, effective immediately.

Kostecki, 50, has been with Workforce Connections since 2012. He has been chief financial officer since 2016.

Ardell Galbreth died from an extended illness on May 12. He was 67.

In a statement, Kostecki said he would “work to keep the agency moving forward.”

“The number one priority for our staff is the library partnership Ardell established to provide a network of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) services to youth, adults and dislocated workers in local Southern Nevada libraries,” he said.

A public funeral for Galbreth will be at 9 a.m. May 30 at Unity Baptist Church in Las Vegas.

