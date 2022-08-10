Wrongful death lawsuit claims construction worker was buried alive

The lawsuit claims a Las Vegas construction worker was buried alive in March while working in a trench.

Las Vegas police and firefighters from various agencies respond to a workplace fatality at a construction site near the intersection of Kyle Canyon Road and Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas on March 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wrongful death lawsuit claims a Las Vegas construction worker was buried alive this year while working in a trench.

According to the suit, 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos was working for a subcontractor on March 31 at a construction site near Kyle Canyon and Oso Blanca roads when a truck arrived to pour cement into a trench. He then jumped into the trench to retrieve some tools to help pour the cement.

“The cement was poured shortly after the truck arrived, but Rigo’s fellow employees noticed that Rigo was not with them,” the complaint alleges. “Rigo’s fellow employees immediately rushed to the trench where Rigo went to retrieve the tools to try and locate Rigo and found that a substantial amount of dirt had been poured into the trench.”

The suit was filed Monday in Clark County District Court by the man’s family and names developer KB Homes and the consulting firm Customized Safety and Quality Solutions as defendants. It alleges negligence on the part of both companies.

Emails requesting comment from the defendants were not immediately returned.

According to the complaint, fellow employees attempted to rescue Canas Ramos by frantically digging by hand and using an excavator but eventually discovered the man’s lifeless body under the dirt.

“On information and belief, no safety consultants were at the Subject Property at or near the time when Rigo was buried alive,” the suit states. “On information and belief, if KB or CSQS had complied with the standard of care for construction safety in the State of Nevada, Rigo would be alive today.”

The suit asks for special, general and punitive damages, all in excess of $15,000, with the actual amount to be determined at trial.

Attorney Chasen Cohan represents the plaintiffs. The death is being investigated by Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Contact Glen A. Meek at gmeek@reviewjournal.com or 602-380-8951. Follow @GlenMeekLV on Twitter.