1 critically injured in 9 vehicle crash on I-15 near Primm

At least one person was critically injured Saturday in a crash involving two semitrucks and seven passenger vehicles on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

A “major crash” Saturday morning involving nine vehicles on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm caused an hourslong traffic delay near the California-Nevada stateline. (NHP Southern Command/Twitter)

Interstate 15 near Primm was closed in both directions Saturday morning following a crash, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. (RTC Traffic Cam)

The crash was reported about 8:10 a.m., causing a freeway closure in both directions for about an hour before northbound lanes reopened about 9:15 a.m.

As of 1 p.m., southbound lanes from Jean to Primm remained closed, with traffic slowing approaching Sloan, live traffic cameras showed. The Highway Patrol said Las Vegas Boulevard also is closed near Sloan.

Traffic was being diverted during the investigation and clean-up efforts at Jean, and was being redirected to northbound I-15. Officials are advising motorists to take Interstate 11 to southbound U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40 to avoid the freeway closure.

Shortly before the crash, the California Highway Patrol had shut down southbound traffic on I-15 just south of Primm for a vehicle pursuit, creating heavy traffic congestion.

The chain-reaction of crashes was then caused by a semitruck who “failed to yield” to the slowed traffic, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

One person was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition, he said, while another person was driven to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Photos tweeted by the agency just before 1 p.m. showed a mangled semitruck sitting near a jackknifed semitruck in the median. In the background, at least two passenger vehicles, one of which also was manged, sat on the side of the highway.

It remained unclear when southbound traffic would reopen. Buratczuk said 25 to 35 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled onto the highway during the crash.

“Diesel takes a long time to clean up,” he said, “and it’s very slick.”

HAZMAT crews were at the scene as of 1 p.m. cleaning up the spilled fuel.

#FASTALERT 05-Jan-19 12PM,=UPDATE=,

Major Crash I-15 Southbound, Highway Remains Closed Jean thru Primm, Alternate Detour: I-11 to US-95 South to I-40 — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 5, 2019

