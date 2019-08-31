1 dead after Laughlin crash, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

After a 73-year-old man died in a car crash Friday in Laughlin, a California man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 73-year-old man died Friday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in Laughlin.

Jonny Mercer, 68, of Laughlin was driving a car with two passengers west on Bruce Woodbury Drive at Thomas Edison Drive, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement early Saturday morning.

A man driving a 2008 Mercedes Benz CLS550 was traveling east on Bruce Woodbury Drive and made a left turn to go north on Thomas Edison, police said. The front of his vehicle collided with the front Mercer’s vehicle at the intersection.

All three people in Mercer’s vehicle were transported to the Western Arizona Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona.

A 73-year-old male passenger in Mercer’s vehicle — who hasn’t been named by police, pending family notification — died as a result of his injuries.

Mercer is listed in serious condition. Passenger Ana Toledo, 55, of Fort Mohave, Arizona is also listed in serious condition.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz — a male California resident whose name is listed in a press release as “John Doe” — was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.