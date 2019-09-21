6 arrested for gate-related charges in 3 days of Storm Area 51 events

Most of the arrests were for trespassing and one indecent exposure that occurred when a Canadian man urinated on the back security gate at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Emergency and medical personnel block off the Extraterrestrial Highway/State Route 375 for a possible medical helicopter landing due to a vehicle rollover during the Alienstock festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LINCOLN COUNTY — Through the first three days of Storm Area 51 events, six people have been arrested for security gate-related incidents.

Most of the arrests were for trespassing and one indecent exposure that occurred when a Canadian man urinated on the back security gate at the Nevada Test and Training Range, where Area 51 is located, according to Eric Holt, Lincoln County emergency manager.

“Most of those were at the Rachel gate (back gate) and Alamo, Tickaboo (front gate),” Holt said.

The second evening, despite two events going on and more people flowing into the area, was less active regarding incidents.

“Last night we weren’t sure what to expect, being the second night of operations. The first night was pretty busy, last night was a bit more calm,” Holt said. “At the ‘Area 51’ gates it was pretty calm. Not a lot of activity.’

For the most part event attendees were there to have a good time and no major issues at the Alienstock or Area 51 Basecamp were reported, Holt said.

“Everything seemed orderly,” he said. “Just enjoying themselves and everything was pretty low-key.”

There have been two rollover crashes and two crashes involving vehicles striking cows, Holt said.

With the Area 51 Basecamp scaling back their festival plans and the first two days going relatively smooth, some first responders, made up of over a dozen federal, state and local agencies, will be sent home, he said. There were 3,000 attendees in Rachel at the peak, while officials had planned for up up to 30,000, Holt said.

“In our morning briefing we put together a demode plan, and we’ll start releasing resources as of immediately,” Holt said. “We’ll scale that back through the next 24-hour operation period.”

Emergency vehicles, including Metro Police’s SWAT unit were seen Saturday morning traveling south on state Route 375 toward Las Vegas.

Lincoln County Commission Chairman Varlin Higbee was mainly concerned with the safety of residents and attendees and that visitors respected the land in the county.

“No bad fist fights or nothing yet, people aren’t tearing stuff up,” Higbee said. “We had some graffiti, but that’s been taken care of. As far as incidents, I think we’re ahead in the game.”

Despite the Storm Area 51-related events ending Sunday with Alienstock’s last day, an increase of visitors to the area past this weekend is expected,” Holt said.

“Things will start to tame down, but there will probably continue to be activity through out the next few weeks,” he said.

The Storm Area 51 events grew out of a Facebook post in June encouraging people to storm Area 51, the secretive Air Force base located inside the Nevada Test and Training Range that has been long-rumored to house extraterrestrial technology.

The Facebook joke went viral, spawning the two Storm Area 51-related events this weekend in Lincoln County.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.