Area 51 Basecamp canceled; Alienstock still on for Saturday

A performance during the Alien Basecamp alien festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People camp inside the Alien Basecamp alien festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

LINCOLN COUNTY — Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko is canceled after a lackluster Day 1, according to event executive producer Keith Wright.

Expecting a large crowd for Grammy nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold Friday night, only a few dozen people showed up to see the musical act in a rare rural setting at the Alien Research Center.

With the lack of crowd during Day 1 and the low presale tickets for Saturday, Wright and his team decided to pull the plug.

“Lack of attendance yesterday and the anticipated lack of attendance today,” Wright said of the decision to cancel the festival.

Wright said in the days leading up to the event were relying heavily on walk up customers.

The event was one of two Storm Area 51 events spawned by a Facebook joke that went viral, had several vendors, including an Arby’s food truck, art installations, an Area 51 documentary showing and a mock Area 51 security gate at the event.

Those who already purchased tickets for the event today though Ticketmaster will be refunded their $51 purchase price, Wright said.

“That process has already begun,” he said.

With a “six-figure investment put into the event by Wright and Alien Research Center owner George Harris, the event failed to recoup the team’s investment.

“It hurts,” Wright said. “But it won’t kill me.”

Further down the Extraterrestrial Highway Route 375 Alienstock at the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, rolls on with Day 3 festivities set to get underway this afternoon.

There was an estimated crowd of between 1,500 and 2,000 people at Alienstock for Day 2, with many of the festivalgoers staying overnight in the Little A’Le’Inn motel, RVs, campsites and their cars in designated sold spots on festival organizer Connie West’s 30 acres of land and across the highway on private property.

Little A’Le”Inn owner and Alienstock organizer West beamed about the turnout Friday night, addressing a portions of attendees on the main stage on the festival grounds.

“I’m speechless, thank you so much,” a grinning West said. “Thank you so much. Because without you (attendees), this wouldn’t be possible.”