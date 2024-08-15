Body recovered from Lake Mead identified as missing paddleboarder

A body recovered from Lake Mead on Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

The National Park Service said a body was found around 3:42 p.m. north of Boulder Harbor in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the body as 58-year-old Gregory Bell, who went missing near the harbor while paddleboarding on Saturday. The coroner’s office did not share his cause of death.

