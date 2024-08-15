103°F
Body recovered from Lake Mead identified as missing paddleboarder

A body was recovered from Lake Mead on Wednesday afternoon, the National Park Service announced. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gregory Bell (Family photo via Lake Mead National Recreation Area)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 5:52 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 2:22 pm

A body recovered from Lake Mead on Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

The National Park Service said a body was found around 3:42 p.m. north of Boulder Harbor in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the body as 58-year-old Gregory Bell, who went missing near the harbor while paddleboarding on Saturday. The coroner’s office did not share his cause of death.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

Death Valley sand dune leaves hiker with third-degree burns
Drivers recount nightmarish, dayslong traffic backup on I-40 amid truck fire
Goldfield historians hope to keep town alive through tourism, preservation
I-15 reopens after 44-hour closure, truck fire is still burning
Las Vegas police locate driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash near UNLV
The little-known history of Goldfield’s paste-eater grave