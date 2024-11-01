Convicted killer of RJ reporter sent to prison northwest of Las Vegas

68°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 1:50 pm
 

Convicted murder Robert Telles has been moved to High Desert State Prison.

He is under “close” custody level at the prison northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections website.

Telles was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison last month for killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022 — the maximum sentence District Judge Michelle Leavitt could impose.

Because Telles has spent two years in jail since his arrest, the earliest he could be released from prison is in 26 years, if he is granted parole.

In August, a jury found Telles guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older for killing German over articles the journalist wrote about his conduct as an elected official.

German had reported on allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment within the county office and carried on an affair with a staffer.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

