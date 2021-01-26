37°F
Crash closes northbound lanes of U.S. 95 at Indian Springs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2021 - 11:20 pm
 
A sign along U.S. Highway 95 welcomes travelers to Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
All northbound lanes were blocked on U.S. Highway 95 at Indian Springs late Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A crash prompted the 10:04 p.m. closure, according to a road conditions report from the department.

“Expect long delays,” the report advised.

The circumstances of the crash remained unclear as of 11 p.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

