102°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Death toll grows to 6 in plane crash near Lake Tahoe

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 - 5:57 pm
 
Boats ply the waters of Emerald Bay, near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Ped ...
Boats ply the waters of Emerald Bay, near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Six deaths have been confirmed in the crash of a twin-engine jet near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said all those aboard the Bombardier CL 600 died when it crashed Monday in a heavily wooded area near the Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee, near the Northern California border with Nevada. Authorities initially said three people died in the crash.

The identities of the victims weren’t released pending DNA identification. Nobody on the ground was injured.

The aircraft went down several blocks from a runway as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane burst into flames, but the fire was quickly doused.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene investigating the crash. It says the flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

MOST READ
1
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
2
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
3
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
4
Graney: Cry all you want, but Golden Knights had to trade Fleury
Graney: Cry all you want, but Golden Knights had to trade Fleury
5
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boats ply the waters of Emerald Bay, near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Ped ...
Jet crashes near Tahoe-area golf course, no one survives
The Associated Press

A twin-engine jet crash near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area killed everyone aboard and ignited a wildfire that was quickly contained before it threatened the town of Truckee, California, authorities said Monday.