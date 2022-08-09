Death Valley: A first-hand look at the flood damage

After Death Valley National Park was battered by historic rainstorms, causing extensive damage and flooding and stranding some visitors, the park is slowly beginning to recover.

Damage caused by flooding to Daylight Pass Road in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Furnace Creek, Calif. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DEATH VALLEY — Death Valley National Park gets about 1.3 million visitors a year. Right now the park has a handful, if that.

Since a rainstorm on Aug. 5 dumped 1.46 inches of water on the normally arid park, pushing dirt, rocks, and debris over some of the 1,000 miles of park roads, the main artery through Death Valley, state Route 190, has been closed. In parts it is covered in debris, but crews with plows have been working steadily to clear the mess.

As a result, the park, while still technically open if you can walk in, is closed to vehicle traffic.

But on Tuesday, park rangers allowed reporters access to the park to see some of the destruction.

Other roads beyond Route 190, like the Beatty Cutoff Road, are covered in gravelly flood debris or even washed away. It’s a paved road, but it doesn’t look like one.

Daylight Pass Road has sections of asphalt that are completely cut away.

Park staff who live in Death Valley had mixed emotions about the damage.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries.

“I was worried about people’s safety. Then I was relieved to hear they were safe,” said Anastasia Roy, an education ranger with the park.

“Death Valley is the driest area in North America, so we get on average two inches of rain a year,” said park ranger Matthew Lamar.

CalTrans expects Route 190 to be reopened on Aug. 17, but that could change.

Other inundated roads will take much longer to open.

Daniel Berc, a National Weather Service meteorologist, described the storm as a “1,000-year event.”

The wreckage is significant. Highway shoulders in a lot of areas are gone. Roads are cracked, cars are stuck and road signs are toppled.

In the hours after the storm, 1,000 people were stranded inside the 3.4 million-acre park. About 30 miles of Route 190 were partially or fully covered by debris. By Tuesday, 20 of those miles had been cleared, allowing some visitors to leave.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and a Navy aircraft did aerial searches. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

“There are no open entrances to the park, regardless of what some navigation systems may say,” Death Valley’s website also said.

The closures include:

— Route 190 from Trona Wildrose Road and Panamint Valley Road to State Route 127 in Death Valley Junction.

— State Route 178 from Shoshone to the Lower Badwater Gate in Death Valley

— Paved roads into Mojave National Preserve, south of Death Valley, including Kelbaker, Cima, Essex, Zzxyz, Lanfair, Black Canyon, and Morning Star roads.

