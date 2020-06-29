Divers search for missing man in Lake Havasu

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office and Lake Havasu City Police dive team are searching for a missing man in Lake Havasu, the sheriff’s office said.

The office received a 911 call at about 4:07 p.m. Sunday that a man was missing in the water.

As of Sunday night, the man had not been located.

The sheriff’s office advised the public to stay away from the area while divers continue to search.