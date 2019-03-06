DMV expands testing of new system but no Las Vegas rollout yet

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco3

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco3

As the state tests a new Department of Motor Vehicle queuing system up north, Southern Nevadans are left waiting in line.

DMV offices in the Las Vegas Valley have been without an appointment service since Jan. 1, as the department tests a new lobby management system.

Testing of the new system, developed by Swedish company Qmatic, began last month in the Reno office.

This week the system expanded to the Carson City office, as part of the gradual rollout of the system statewide, the DMV announced via Twitter on Monday.

“Our new queuing system rolled out this morning in our Carson City office,” the tweet read. “Next up: Las Vegas… And yes, this means appointments will be back soon.”

The department still has no definitive date for when the Las Vegas rollout will occur as the DMV wants to ensure the system is working in peak performance before launching it in the state’s most populous region.

“We are simply working slowly to tailor it to the DMV’s needs in order to make sure the implementation in Las Vegas will be a success,” DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

No significant issues have been reported since the DMV began using the new system in Reno, he said.

The new system offers better capabilities and options over the previous system, Malone said.

“It allows customers to make appointments for driver’s license written tests and reinstatement of a suspended driver’s license or registration,” he said. “These were walk-in only under the old system. We are also offering many more time slots.”

