European tourist dies after medical episode in Death Valley

People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

A 70-year-old man died in Death Valley on Sunday after suffering a medical event while driving.

The National Park Service said the man, who was visiting from Holland, went unconscious while on Artist Drive.

The man’s wife moved him to the backseat of the car, but had no cell service. After driving to Furnace Creek, the woman called 911 when she had service.

Park rangers performed CPR, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead by rangers at the scene, according to the park service.

