Fatal crash near Boulder City causes highway closures
The crash Wednesday afternoon closed southbound U.S. Highway 95 and northbound Interstate 11, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
One person died and seven people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday afternoon near Boulder City, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash happened near U.S. Highway 95 and northbound Interstate 11, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol posted about 2:45 p.m.
In another tweet about 3:45 p.m., the Highway Patrol said seven people were hospitalized, and their conditions were from serious to critical.
U.S. 95 northbound at I-11 was closed Wednesday afternoon, but northbound I-11 remained open. Traffic was being diverted onto I-11 southbound, the Highway Patrol said.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
