Fatal crash near Boulder City causes highway closures

The crash Wednesday afternoon closed southbound U.S. Highway 95 and northbound Interstate 11, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

(Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

(RTC Cameras)

(Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

One person died and seven people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday afternoon near Boulder City, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened near U.S. Highway 95 and northbound Interstate 11, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol posted about 2:45 p.m.

In another tweet about 3:45 p.m., the Highway Patrol said seven people were hospitalized, and their conditions were from serious to critical.

U.S. 95 northbound at I-11 was closed Wednesday afternoon, but northbound I-11 remained open. Traffic was being diverted onto I-11 southbound, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

