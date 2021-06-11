Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 700 acres

A fire on Potosi Mountain about 20 miles west of Las Vegas had burned about 700 acres as of Thursday night.

Large clouds of smoke created by a 200-300 acre fire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 pass over the Strip on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A fire on Potosi Mountain is seen from Sahara Avenue near I-15 in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Large clouds of smoke created by a 200-300 acre fire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 pass over the Strip on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)

Clark County and Mountain Springs fire departments were called around 1 p.m. to the fire burning near state Route 160 and Sandy Valley Road, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

Allegiant Stadium camera capturing a new wildfire on the west side of Mount Potosi. #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/mzTGKUAM46 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 11, 2021

By 6 p.m., firefighters estimated the blaze to have reached between 200 and 300 acres.

A tweet from Nye County showed the fire burning on the side of Potosi Mountain.

Nearby campers were evacuated from the area, but firefighters said no structures were in danger.

The cause of the fire remained unclear Thursday evening, but the Bureau of Land Management said in a tweet that the fire was human caused.

As of 8 p.m., the fire was zero percent contained.

Last July, a lightning-caused wildfire in the area of Potosi Mountain burned thousands of acres.

In 2017, another blaze burned hundreds of acres in the same area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.