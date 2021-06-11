88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Fire west of Las Vegas scorches nearly 300 acres

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 6:27 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2021 - 6:54 pm
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area as seen from a camera above Allegiant Stadium ...
A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area as seen from a camera above Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (National Weather Service)

A fire on Potosi Mountain about 20 miles west of Las Vegas had burned almost 300 acres as of Thursday evening.

Clark County and Mountain Springs fire departments were called around 1 p.m. to the fire burning near state Route 160 and Sandy Valley Road, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

By 6 p.m., firefighters estimated the blaze to have reached between 200 and 300 acres.

A tweet from Nye County showed the fire burning on the side of Potosi Mountain.

Nearby campers were evacuated from the area, but firefighters said no structures were in danger.

The cause of the fire remained unclear Thursday evening.

Last July, a lightning-caused wildfire in the area of Potosi Mountain burned thousands of acres.

In 2017, another blaze burned hundreds of acres in the same area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
2
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
3
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
4
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
5
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., was instrumental in getting funds for roads and public transit project ...
Nevada gets more than $50M in transportation bill
By / RJ

Nevada will get $51.5 million for roads and public transit projects in a House transportation committee spending bill, funding for projects sought by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.