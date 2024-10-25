Firefighters accepting donations for relatives of 4 found dead in fire

Two adults and two children were found dead after the early Thursday morning blaze in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

What Are They Hiding? Officer may have taken ‘intimate’ images, then Reno, Sparks wouldn’t release records

The remains of a charred house are seen after an early morning fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A firefighters foundation is now accepting donations to help the family members of four people — two adults and two children — who were found dead after a fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

“The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation has stepped in to take on the role of accepting donations and 100% of the donations received will go to the family,” said a statement issued by Clark County spokesperson Stephanie Wheatley on Friday.

Just before 4:10 a.m., crews were called to a fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street, near the area of West Windmill Lane and South Jones Boulevard, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said Thursday.

A mother and child who jumped from a third-story window were treated for injuries and taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions were stabilized.

The fire was so severe that floors in the house collapsed and the fire grew to a point that no one in the house could have survived, authorities have said.

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation “consists of active fire department personnel providing support to victims of fires & catastrophic events,” the statement said.

Anybody who wishes to give can go to the foundation’s website at https://www.theburnfoundation.org/ and click on the DONATE NOW button, the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.