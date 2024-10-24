2 injured, 4 missing after house fire in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Two people suffered injuries and four remain unaccounted for after a house fire Thursday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called just before 4:10 a.m. to the 8300 block of Langhorne Creek Street, near the area of West Windmill Lane and South Jones Boulevard, according to a Clark County Fire Department release.

The first units found that the home had fire venting from all windows on the second and third floors. Crews tried to get to the second floor through the front door but were pushed out from the heat. They determined they could search the first floor by cutting through the garage door, and they conducted a quick search on the bottom level of the home. However, firefighters had to evacuate when the second floor started to collapse onto them.

Firefighters prioritized protecting nearby threatened homes, the release said. A second-alarm response was called just before 4:20 a.m.

The roof, third floor and second floor all collapsed into a debris field in the garage. Firefighters remain on scene conducting an overhaul of hot spots.

Two occupants of the home were treated and taken to University Medical Center after jumping from a third-floor window, the fire department said. Four additional suspected occupants have not been located.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no information available on the cause or origin of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.