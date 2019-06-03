Grab a pole for Free Fishing Day in Nevada on Saturday

Anglers of any age can catch their limits without a fishing license or a trout stamp at rivers, lakes and participating community ponds throughout the state.

Tom Coleman, who has lived in Boulder City around 23 years, casts a line while fishing at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Call it click bait if you will, but the Nevada Department of Wildlife has declared Saturday Free Fishing Day across Nevada.

For one day only, anglers of any age can catch their limits without a fishing license or a trout stamp at rivers, lakes and participating community ponds throughout the state.

The annual event is traditionally held on the second Saturday in June.

This year, it will be marked with contests and giveaways at various spots around the state, including Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Echo Canyon State Park in Lincoln County east of Pioche and Cave Lake State Park in White Pine County near Ely.

A detailed list of events is available on the department’s website at http://www.ndow.org/Fish/.

Free Fishing Day also applies at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, so long as you’re casting your line from the Nevada shorelines of Lake Mead or Lake Mohave. Free fishing day on the Arizona side of those lakes was June 1.

