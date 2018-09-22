Honors for R-J Editorial Page Editor Kerr, cartoonist Ramirez

Two members of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s editorial page staff were honored Thursday for their work shaping public opinion.

Review-Journal Editorial Pager Editor John Kerr( Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, September 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Editorial Page Editor John Kerr on Thursday received the Chairman’s Award from the Nevada Policy Research Institute. Kerr was given the award at NPRI’s 27th anniversary celebration at The Venetian “in recognition of his tireless work masterfully defending the benefits of individual liberty and free markets on a near-daily basis,” said NPRI Policy Director Robert Fellner.

Editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez, who joined the Review-Journal this month this month, received the Advancing American Democracy Award from the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis. He shared the honor with fellow editorial cartoonists Mike Luckovich of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Gary Varvel of the Indianapolis Star.

“John and Michael make our readers think by challenging the assumptions and narratives that can drive American politics — on both sides of the aisle,” Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “We’re immensely proud that their work has been honored by these organizations.”