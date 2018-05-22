IDs of five victims not yet released after deadly US95 crash

Little new information was available Monday on the five people who died in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon near Amargosa Valley.

The southbound Nissan that was fully engulfed in flames in the multi-fatality crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Workers at the scene of the multi-fatality crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

The GMC 2500 truck that flipped into the ditch in the multi fatality crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Engine parts scattered on the ground around the multi fatality crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, Sunday, May 20, 2018. A northbound car was trying to pass a pickup truck when it hit a southbound car head-on. The northbound car then hit the side of the truck, causing the truck to flip. Six people were involved, five people died at the scene. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A northbound car attempted to pass a pickup on U.S. Highway 95, about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, when it moved into the southbound lane to pass, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. It collided head-on with a car, then hit the side of the truck. The truck flipped over, and the man driving died at the scene.

The woman in the truck was flown to University Medical Center. She was in stable condition late Sunday, Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said Monday morning. Two of the bodies were so badly burned that investigators could not immediately identify their ages or genders, he said.

Smaka said he had no additional information about the five people who died.

Names and causes and manners of death will be released after the Clark County coroner’s office performs autopsies.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nye County coroner’s office did not return multiple calls Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.