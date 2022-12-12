49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Nevada

Inmate fatally stabbed at Ely State Prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2022 - 3:25 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2022 - 3:40 pm
Ely State Prison (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ely State Prison (AP Photo/John Locher)

An inmate was stabbed to death at a maximum security prison in northern Nevada, officials announced Monday.

Tyrek Settles, 21, was stabbed around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ely State Prison, according to statement from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He died within an hour at a nearby hospital.

NDOC did not immediately say if a suspect had been identified,.

Settles was sentenced to serve at least five years in prison in 2021 for 21 charges, including robbery, grand larceny, burglary, battery and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records.

On Friday, members of multiple organizations focusing on social justice and prisoners’ rights gathered in Las Vegas to protest in solidarity with more than a dozen inmates participating in a hunger strike at Ely State Prison.

The prisoners are calling for an end solitary confinement, lockdowns, group punishment and alleged violence from staff. They also are hoping mold, rodents and heating and cooling issues will be addressed.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
3
CARTOONS: This is what the monster under the bed looks like
CARTOONS: This is what the monster under the bed looks like
4
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
5
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rich Salvatore of Las Vegas poses at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer in Death Vall ...
2 Death Valley backcountry roads have reopened
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads at Death Valley National Park have reopened to vehicles, National Park Service officials announced.

An artist's rendering of the planned Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe. (EKN Development)
Waldorf Astoria coming to Lake Tahoe
By / RJ

Hotel giant Hilton announced plans for the luxury Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, to be located on the Nevada side of the alpine lake.