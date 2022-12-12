Inmate fatally stabbed at Ely State Prison

An inmate was stabbed to death at a maximum security prison in northern Nevada, officials announced Monday.

Ely State Prison (AP Photo/John Locher)

Tyrek Settles, 21, was stabbed around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ely State Prison, according to statement from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He died within an hour at a nearby hospital.

NDOC did not immediately say if a suspect had been identified,.

Settles was sentenced to serve at least five years in prison in 2021 for 21 charges, including robbery, grand larceny, burglary, battery and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records.

On Friday, members of multiple organizations focusing on social justice and prisoners’ rights gathered in Las Vegas to protest in solidarity with more than a dozen inmates participating in a hunger strike at Ely State Prison.

The prisoners are calling for an end solitary confinement, lockdowns, group punishment and alleged violence from staff. They also are hoping mold, rodents and heating and cooling issues will be addressed.

