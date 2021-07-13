86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Interstate 15 reopened in Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2021 - 9:09 pm
 
Updated July 13, 2021 - 5:48 am
Arizona DOT (Twitter)
Arizona DOT (Twitter)
Arizona DOT (Twitter)
Arizona DOT (Twitter)
Arizona DOT (Twitter)
Arizona DOT (Twitter)

A fast-moving wildfire closed Interstate 15 in Arizona overnight, officials said Monday.

The “Lime” fire was first reported at about 7:22 p.m. Monday and is believed to be human-caused, according to preliminary information from the Great Basin Coordination Center, which coordinates wildfire resources in the area.

In a tweet, the Arizona Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes of I-15 were closed at mile marker 18 and all southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 27.

The 9-mile stretch of affected interstate sits in the northwest corner of the state, between St. George, Utah, and Mesquite.

“Please be aware of emergency personnel and be prepared to slow down,” the agency advised.

The interstate was reopened by 5 a.m., the DOT said.

The fire was initially reported to be about 25 acres in size, burning right near the roadway. Further information on the current size of the wildfire and the status of its containment was not immediately available.

MOST READ
1
COVID case cluster hits vaccinated Las Vegas hospital workers
COVID case cluster hits vaccinated Las Vegas hospital workers
2
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
3
Thunder claps above Strip late Monday; more storms coming Tuesday
Thunder claps above Strip late Monday; more storms coming Tuesday
4
2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro
2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro
5
Sales climbing in Henderson luxury mountainside community
Sales climbing in Henderson luxury mountainside community
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Aftershocks rattle Nevada, California after magnitude 6 quake
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community of a few hundred households in the eastern Sierra Nevada.