Local Nevada

Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 10:36 am
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 2:16 pm
Lake Mead and the “bathtub ring” are shown at Hoover Dam outside Boulder City on April 11, ...
Lake Mead and the “bathtub ring” are shown at Hoover Dam outside Boulder City on April 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man and a woman were killed in a boat crash Saturday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The two Las Vegas residents were involved in a crash with another boat around 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Another man involved in the crash was arrested on charges of operating a vessel while under the influence.

“This is a grim reminder of the importance of being aware of our surroundings and keeping an eye out for other recreationists when we are on the water,” Game Warden Lt. Chris Walther wrote in the statement. “And that boaters should always operate their vessel in a manner that takes into consideration water conditions, visibility and the level of boating activity.”

The Department of Wildlife did not name any of the people involved or provide details on the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Terry Farris, 48, died at the Callville Bay boat ramp from blunt force trauma, and the death was ruled an accident. The woman had not been identified as of Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service directed inquiries to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

