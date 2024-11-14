Man killed by Las Vegas police identified; Metro to give more details

Las Vegas police have not specified whether they shot a man who held a knife or another person at the scene, but a press conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed by police in the southeast valley earlier this week.

At about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to “numerous reports” of a shooting in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive, just west of Sunset Park and south of Harry Reid International Airport, according to a previous recorded statement from Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kurt McKenzie.

Inside a residence, police said, officers found two people in an altercation, one of whom was armed with a knife. Officers gave commands to drop the knife and Officer Alexander Bookman shot one of the people, Metro said.

The man who died was identified by the coroner’s office Thursday as Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Metro did not specify whether the man killed was the one who held the knife or another person at the scene. However, police are scheduled to holding a briefing at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide more details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

