Michele Fiore’s wire fraud trial: Jurors hear opening statements, initial testimony

Prosecutors allege Fiore raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of a fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer, but spent it on herself.

Lake Mead will rise 10 feet by 2026, officials say. Here’s why

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorneys made opening statements in the wire fraud trial of former Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore Wednesday, and jurors heard testimony from the widow of the officer whose death Fiore is accused of using to get money.

Fiore, 53, of Pahrump was indicted by a federal grand jury in July on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors allege that she raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck, but spent the money on herself and on her daughter’s wedding.

Fiore, who most recently served as a Pahrump justice of the peace, has pleaded not guilty.

In 2014, Beck and Igor Soldo, another Metro officer, were fatally shot.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Alexander Gottfried said Fiore “took advantage of those officers’ memories for her personal gain.”

Prosecutors will show Fiore spent the funds she received on rent, her daughter’s wedding and plastic surgery and other items, and she and tried to conceal her fraud, he said.

“None of the money she raised, not one cent, was spent on a memorial for Officer Beck,” he said.

Fiore’s attorney, Michael Sanft, asked the jury to reserve judgment until the end of the trial and criticized the way the FBI investigated Fiore.

The FBI is “supposed to search for the truth,’ he said, but failed to do so.

The FBI did “sloppy work,” Sanft alleged. He said Fiore and her daughter had been sloppy in their accounting, too, and he described their actions as “sloppy but not criminal.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.